Lonza says 3 Moderna vaccine ingredient lines to be at capacity by end-June

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the Ibex building of Lonza, where the Moderna mRNA coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine will be produced, in Visp, Switzerland, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - Three new Lonza production lines that manufacture ingredients for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine are due to be producing at capacity by the end of June, Chief Executive Pierre-Alain Ruffieux said on Thursday in an interview.

Ruffieux spoke to Reuters after Lonza extended a deal with Moderna to build three additional lines, doubling existing capacity in 2022.

Also in the interview, Lonza Chairman Albert Baehny said it remains “speculation” to say that the Basel-based company will fall short of production targets for Moderna in the second quarter, adding the quarter has only just begun and that Lonza is working to remedy staffing challenges.