L'Oreal sees beauty consumers returning post-lockdown

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal in the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, France, February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Purchases of cosmetics have picked up strongly again, particularly in China, as some countries exit coronavirus shutdowns that forced hair salons and retailers to close, L’Oreal (OREP.PA) Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said.

The French beauty group, which makes Maybelline make-up and high-end Lancome creams, had already noted a bounceback in Chinese consumption by April as restrictions to fight the pandemic there eased. Consumers were now returning elsewhere too as shutdowns in Europe begin to lift, Agon said in an interview.

“We see in China that business is back to a very strong growth in these latest ten weeks,” Agon told Reuters. “We see also that in different countries, when lockdown expires and stores reopen, consumers are coming back.”