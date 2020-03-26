LSE offers fee waiver for market makers to smooth coronavirus hit trading

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said on Thursday it was waiving registration fees for market makers to attract more liquidity in trading that has become volatile due to economic fallout from the coronavirus.

“To help provide support to liquidity in stocks admitted to London Stock Exchange’s Main Market and AIM amidst volatile trading conditions, a three month waiver on registration fees for market makers has been applied until the end of June, 2020,” the exchange said in a statement.