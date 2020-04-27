No decision yet on state aid for Germany's Lufthansa: minister

FILE PHOTO: Planes of German carrier Lufthansa are parked on a closed runway at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, March 23, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin will decide on state support for Lufthansa once the country’s largest airline applies for aid and all facts are on the table, the German Economy Minister said on Monday.

“We want large and important companies that play a role in the world market to remain competitive after the crisis,” Peter Altmaier told public radio Deutschlandfunk.

He added that companies receiving state aid must suspend their dividends and show restraint on management bonuses.