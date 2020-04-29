Austria won't help Lufthansa for nothing, says Chancellor Kurz

FILE PHOTO: Planes of German airline Lufthansa are parked at Frankfurt airport as the spread of the coronavirus continues, Germany March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria will not help Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) and its Austrian Airlines operation without receiving something in exchange and is looking to secure jobs within its borders, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said shortly before a meeting with the German group’s chief executive.

“We have very clear interests in Austria - that is Austria as a place to do business and jobs in Austria. We will begin talks on that, but we will certainly not provide measures to support a German company without getting an advantage out of it as a republic,” Kurz told a news conference.