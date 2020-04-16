Austrian state aid for Lufthansa's AUA to be linked to climate policy targets

FILE PHOTO: Planes of Lufthansa's Austrian unit Austrian Airlines park at Vienna International Airport in Schwechat, Austria March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

VIENNA (Reuters) - State aid for Austrian Airlines, which the government in Vienna is currently negotiating with parent company Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), should be linked to conditions that support climate policy targets, Austria’s environment minister said on Thursday.

“If we are talking about several hundred million euros in taxpayers’ money, then it is clear, that (such aid) will be linked to conditions,” Leonore Gewessler told a news conference.

“When it is about an industry that particularly needs to contribute to climate protection, then it makes a lot of sense ... to use this situation to support this transformation.”