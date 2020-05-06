Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines plans 1,100 job cuts: APA

FILE PHOTO: Austrian Airlines planes are seen parked at Vienna International Airport during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Schwechat, Austria, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) unit Austrian Airlines, which has applied for 767 million euros ($827.7 million) in emergency aid from the Austrian government, plans to cut 1,100 of its 7,000 staff by 2023, national news agency APA reported on Wednesday.

The airline also plans to cut salaries by 13% in that period, APA reported from an unidentified source after a meeting of Austrian’s supervisory board.

Austrian was not immediately available for comment.