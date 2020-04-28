Lufthansa CEO warns of too much government influence: Die Zeit

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa would be hard to steer if governments had too much influence on the company, its CEO was quoted as saying by German weekly Die Zeit on Tuesday, as the airline is struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

If Berlin were to exert too much influence on operations, then the governments of Austria, Switzerland, Belgium or the German federal states of Bavaria or Hesse might follow, Carsten Spohr said, according to the paper. “You can hardly steer a group this way.”

Lufthansa has subsidiaries in Austria, Switzerland and Belgium and its two German hubs Frankfurt and Munich are located in the state of Hesse and Bavaria.

The company has issued stark warnings about its solvency amid a gloomy outlook for the industry and discussing state aid.