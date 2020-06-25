Business News
June 25, 2020 / 6:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

We won't meddle in Lufthansa operating business, says German minister

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier speaks during a news conference with state secretary at the economic ministry Ulrich Nussbaum, investor Dietmar Hopp, on the screen left, and CureVac Acting CEO Franz-Werner Haas, on the screen right, at the economy ministry, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Monday, June 15, 2020. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday the government would not get involved in the operating business of airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) after shareholders approved a 9 billion euro ($10 billion) government bailout.

He said the rescue package meant the government could prevent a hostile takeover.

Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Madeline Chambers

