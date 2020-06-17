German Fin Min Scholz sees no danger of Lufthansa rescue deal collapse

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday a bailout deal for airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) was a good, balanced solution which he hoped shareholders would approve, adding he did not think the agreement was in danger of collapse.

“I am counting on that,” he told reporters after investor Heinz Hermann Thiele criticised the 9 billion euro deal, causing Lufthansa to warn that it might need to apply for creditor protection if there is insufficient shareholder support.