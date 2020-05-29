Vestager says she is not placing extra hurdles in way of Lufthansa bailout

FILE PHOTO: European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager presents the EU executive's economic response to the coronavirus epidemic in Brussels, Belgium, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Friday denied that she is placing additional hurdles in the way of Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) $10 billion government rescue, which has been held up by her demand for the stricken airline to give up airport slots.

Vestager said virus-hit companies receiving state recapitalisation support need to do more to offset the competitive advantage they gain over rivals that only receive government loans.