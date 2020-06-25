Ryanair senior executive says carrier to challenge Lufthansa's bailout

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest budget airline Ryanair (RYA.I) will challenge the European Commission’s approval of German rival Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) bailout, a senior Ryanair executive said on Thursday.
“It (Lufthansa) needs it as a war chest to fight off competition, it doesn’t need it to survive,” Juliusz Gomorek, Ryanair’s chief legal officer told reporters.
Ryanair has already appealed to the Luxembourg-based General Court against aid granted by France, Denmark and Sweden to airlines and cleared by EU competition enforcers.
Reporting by Foo Yun Chee