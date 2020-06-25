Ryanair senior executive says carrier to challenge Lufthansa's bailout

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair plane takes off from Manchester Airport as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Manchester, Britain June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest budget airline Ryanair (RYA.I) will challenge the European Commission’s approval of German rival Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) bailout, a senior Ryanair executive said on Thursday.

“It (Lufthansa) needs it as a war chest to fight off competition, it doesn’t need it to survive,” Juliusz Gomorek, Ryanair’s chief legal officer told reporters.

Ryanair has already appealed to the Luxembourg-based General Court against aid granted by France, Denmark and Sweden to airlines and cleared by EU competition enforcers.