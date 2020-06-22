German minister: It's our duty to help Lufthansa, think we can reach consensus

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks as he attends a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday he thought consensus could be achieved on Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) as a showdown between its biggest shareholder and the German government looms over the terms of a 9 billion euro ($10.09 billion) bailout.

“We have had a very good discussion and we developed a very good proposal together with the Lufthansa management and the council and we also agreed with the European Union so I think discussing about the proposal, which is what we do - just making clear what it is about - could organise the consensus,” Scholz said via videolink at the Frankfurt Finance Summit.

“Because it’s really a very well-thought idea about how to deal with the very special situation. I think Lufthansa has been a very successful company before the crisis so it’s our duty to make feasible that they will survive the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added, speaking English.