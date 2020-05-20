Lufthansa in advanced talks for state rescue deal worth about $10 billion

FILE PHOTO: A logo of German airlines Lufthansa is pictured next to a no-entry sign at Frankfurt Airport, Germany, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - Airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said on Thursday it is in advanced talks with the German government’s economic stabilisation fund over a rescue deal worth up to 9 billion euros ($9.88 billion), including the state taking a 20% stake in the company.

Lufthansa said in a statement that the deal would involve the government taking two seats on its supervisory board, but it would only exercise its voting rights as a whole in exceptional cases such as protection against a takeover.