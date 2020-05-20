Business News
May 20, 2020 / 11:41 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Lufthansa in advanced talks for state rescue deal worth about $10 billion

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A logo of German airlines Lufthansa is pictured next to a no-entry sign at Frankfurt Airport, Germany, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - Airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said on Thursday it is in advanced talks with the German government’s economic stabilisation fund over a rescue deal worth up to 9 billion euros ($9.88 billion), including the state taking a 20% stake in the company.

Lufthansa said in a statement that the deal would involve the government taking two seats on its supervisory board, but it would only exercise its voting rights as a whole in exceptional cases such as protection against a takeover.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below