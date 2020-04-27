Lufthansa should be supported but not nationalised: Bavarian premier

FILE PHOTO: Planes of German carrier Lufthansa parked on a closed runway at Frankfurt airport, Germany, March 23, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

MUNICH (Reuters) - The German government should support Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) as it tackles the coronavirus crisis but the flagship carrier should not be nationalised, Bavarian State Premier Markus Soeder said on Monday.

“Lufthansa should not be nationalised,” said Soeder - head of the Christian Social Union (CSU), sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU).

Soeder added that the government should be a silent partner in the airline rather than a shareholder and should exit soon after the crisis.