FILE PHOTO: Two Lufthansa airbus A380-800 are parked as air traffic is affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Frankfurt, Germany, March 23, 2020. Arne Dedert/Pool via REUTERS

VIENNA (Reuters) - Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) Austrian unit AUA said on Tuesday it has applied for state aid of 767 million euro ($831 million).

“I can confirm that we have submitted an official application for state aid,” said a spokesman for Austrian Airlines.

A large part should be repayable loans and the remainder grants which are still under negotiation, he said.