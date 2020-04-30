Sweden's Lundin Energy to cut spending further after first-quarter profit lags

OSLO (Reuters) - Swedish oil firm Lundin Energy, a partner in Norway’s giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield, said on Thursday it would cut spending further to mitigate the market’s downturn, after its first-quarter operating profit lagged expectations.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to $404.2 million in the first quarter from $260.9 million a year earlier, lagging the $442 million seen in Refinitiv poll.

The company said it would cut total 2020 spending by $300 million, up from the previously announced cuts of $170 million, and consider further reductions if low oil prices persist.

Lundin also increased its 2020 production guidance to 160,000-170,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day (boepd) from 145,000-165,000 boepd previously, citing faster ramp-up of the Equinor-operated Sverdrup, while revising down its operating costs.

Sverdrup is Western Europe’s biggest oilfield.

It was not immediately clear how the company’s production guidance could be affected by oil production cuts announced by the Norwegian government late on Wednesday, as part of wider global efforts to improve the market’s balance.