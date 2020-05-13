Chanel says increasing prices on handbags, small leather goods

Employees stand outside a reopened Chanel fashion boutique in Paris after France begun a gradual end to a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MILAN/PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury house Chanel said on Wednesday it was increasing prices on its handbags and some small leather goods worldwide to take into account a rise in the cost of raw materials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an emailed statement responding to a Reuters query, Chanel said the price increases in euros ranged between 5% and 17%.

“The price adjustments only regard Chanel’s iconic handbags, 11.12 and 2.55, as well as Boy, Gabrielle, Chanel 19 bags and certain small leather goods,” it said.

“These adjustments are made while ensuring that we avoid excessive price differentials between countries, in line with our commitments regarding price harmonization.”