LVMH to make disinfectant gels to aid French coronavirus fight

FILE PHOTO: A LVMH luxury group logo is seen prior to the announcement of their 2019 results in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Louis Vuitton owner LVMH (LVMH.PA) said on Sunday that its cosmetics unit would manufacture large quantities of hand disinfectant gel to help stave off a nationwide shortage across France as the coronavirus rapidly spreads.

“LVMH will use the production lines of its perfume and cosmetic brands ... to produce large quantities of hydroalcoholic gels from Monday,” LVMH said in a statement.

“These gels will be delivered free of charge to the health authorities,” LVMH added.