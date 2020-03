FILE PHOTO: The Lyft logo is seen on a parked Lyft Scooter in Washington, U.S., March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - The outbreak of the coronavirus has not impacted consumer demand for ride-hailing services, Lyft’s chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Brian Roberts, speaking at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 15th Annual Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco, said demand remained “extremely strong.”

Lyft so far has had a very strong quarter and stood by its guidance for first-quarter results, Roberts said.