Rare earths miner Lynas looks to restart Malaysian plant as virus curbs ease

FILE PHOTO: Jars containing rare earth minerals produced by Australia's Lynas Corp from its Mount Weld operations are seen near Laverton, northeast of Perth, Australia, August 23, 2019. Picture taken August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Melanie Burton

(Reuters) - Rare earths miner Lynas Corp said on Friday that it hoped to reopen its processing plant in Malaysia next week as the Southeast Asian nation eases restrictions imposed since March to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement by the largest producer of rare earths outside China follows the decision by Malaysia to allow the majority of businesses to resume activity on Monday.

The Australia-based producer said it will provide more information about the restart of the plant on May 4.