Macau government says suspended use of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Pfizer logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo taken March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Macau’s government said on Wednesday it has suspended the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech SE due to defects found in the caps of some vials.

BioNTech and Fosun Pharma, which is the distributor of the vaccines for the Greater China region, have no reason to believe there is a product-safety risk, the Macau government said in a statement.