Macron 'likely' infected with COVID-19 during EU council -French presidency

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen on a TV screen as he attends by video conference a roundtable for the National Humanitarian Conference (NHC) at the Foreign Ministry in Paris, France, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Illustration

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron was “very likely” infected with COVID-19 during last week’s European council, the French presidency said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Macron’s office announced the French president had tested positive, prompting a track-and-trace effort across Europe following numerous meetings between Macron and EU leaders.