FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron attend a national ceremony to pay tribute to late Daniel Cordier, Jean Moulin's secretary, former French resistance member, and veteran with the medaille des Compagnons de la Liberation (Order of the Liberation Companion), at the Hotel National des Invalides in Paris, France, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The French president’s wife Brigitte Macron has tested negative for coronavirus, her office told Reuters on Thursday.

Emmanuel Macron, 42, has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a track and trace effort across Europe following meetings between the French leader and EU heads of government in recent days.