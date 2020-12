FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron listens to volunteers of the association OSE, which takes care of sick and disabled children in Paris, France, October 6, 2020. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, is self-isolating at present although she is not showing any symptoms of COVID-19, her office said on Thursday.

The French presidency had said earlier in the day that Emmanuel Macron had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating.