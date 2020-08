French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, visits a site of pharmaceutical group Seqens, a global leader on the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients, to mobilize innovation and support the research on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Villeneuve-la-Garenne, near Paris, France August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that 15 billion euros will be made available in France’s post-coronavirus recovery plan to boost innovation and industrial relocation.

Macron also told reporters that the recovery plan due to be unveiled next week would be a 10-year programme to result in a stronger France in 2030.