France's Macron cancels events to focus on coronavirus response

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony for late French journalist and intellectual Jean Daniel at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron canceled two scheduled events this week to focus on France’s response to the coronavirus crisis, his office said on Monday.

A visit to southwestern France on Wednesday was postponed while his attendance at the Jewish group CRIF’s annual dinner on Tuesday was canceled.

“It doesn’t mean the president is self-isolating, this is to make sure he is available to manage the situation,” the official said.