FILE PHOTO: A woman carries shopping bags from Macy's department store in midtown Manhattan following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Macy's Inc's M.N iconic Thanksgiving Day Parade will shift to a television-only special presentation, the company and the City of New York said on Monday.

The department store chain said staging for the parade’s elements would focus solely around the Herald Square area of Midtown Manhattan and would not use the traditional 2.5-mile parade route.