Macy's, Hudson's Bay to temporarily close U.S. stores due to virus outbreak

(Reuters) - Department store operators Macy’s Inc (M.N) and Hudson’s Bay decided on Tuesday to temporarily close all its stores in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic, but said their e-commerce sites would continue to operate.

Peer Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) had on Monday decided to close its shops in the United States and Canada after pulling its fiscal 2020 forecast.

Hudson’s Bay said its stores would be closed for two weeks, but customers can avail its curbside pickup facility to collect merchandise ordered online.

Macy’s, along with Saks Fifth Avenue and Gap Inc’s (GPS.N) Banana Republic, had last week informed shoppers they were open for business, in a move to stem losses due to a steep decline in store traffic.

The fast-spreading virus, which has killed about a hundred and infected over 4,000 in the United States, has been a big headache for retailers who are already struggling with falling sales due to stiff competition and a shift to online shopping.

Shoemaker Cole Haan, which has abandoned its IPO plan due to the outbreak, is also closing a number of its U.S. retail stores in areas that have been most impacted by the health crisis. It expects to reopen them on or before March 31.