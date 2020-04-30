Macy's reopening 68 stores, targets all within six weeks as U.S. restrictions loosen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc plans to reopen 68 U.S. stores on Monday in states that have loosened coronavirus lockdowns, the department store operator said on Thursday, as more retailers sought to get business going after a crushing month of closures.

FILE PHOTO: People wait to enter Macy's Herald Square ahead of early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Macy’s, the largest U.S. department store operator by sales, said it expects to have all of its roughly 775 stores reopened in six weeks, if infection rates taper off as projected and state and local governments allow it.

The next batch of roughly 50 stores is scheduled to reopen on May 11, it said.

However, the shopping experience will be greatly changed, as many shoppers remain wary about the virus. For instance, the number of fitting rooms offered to shoppers at one time will be reduced and sanitized frequently. Plexiglas will be at each cash register, signs will alert shoppers to keep 6 feet apart, beauty consultations will be “no-touch” only, and more.

Shares of Macy’s, which also owns the Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury chains, were down roughly 3.5% in early morning trading.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Macy’s hired investment bank Lazard Ltd to explore options for bolstering its finances after the department store operator lost most of its revenue because of its decision to shut down all its stores amid the outbreak, people familiar with the matter said.

The reopening plan, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, follows moves by other major retailers judged “non-essential” in the crisis to get business at their physical stores going again, albeit slowly and with restrictions in place.

Simon Property Group Inc, America’s biggest mall operator, expects to open 49 properties starting Friday based on current state and/or local stay-at-home or closure orders. The majority of reopenings are expected in the South, where restrictions have loosened up the most thus far in the United States.

Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc also said on Thursday it would start reopening some stores in North America, as it tries to recover from the damage to its sales caused by the lockdowns.

“Keeping stores closed isn’t helping the retailers or malls. ... They don’t have cash to last too much longer,” Sucharita Kodali, retail analyst at Forrester Research, said of retailers starting to reopen stores for business. “Opening them may help to salvage some sales especially so long as they can generate more revenue than their labor costs.”

The most cash-constrained will likely reopen soon, Kodali added, while others “may have the luxury to hold out longer.”