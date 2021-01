A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a souvenir shop, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Tuesday reported 3,309 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily rise since the start of the pandemic, as the country imposed a nationwide state of emergency.

Malaysia’s palace said the king had declared the emergency as COVID-19 infections had reached “a critical stage”.