FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask passes by a shopping mall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s health ministry reported 1,054 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 34,393 infections.

The Southeast Asian country also recorded 12 new fatalities, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 263.