Malaysia reports 1,755 new coronavirus cases, biggest daily jump

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks pass by a shopping mall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 1,755 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the biggest daily rise since the start of the pandemic, taking the country’s tally so far to 38,189 infections.

The Southeast Asian country also recorded two new fatalities, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 279.

The government on Friday unveiled its 2021 budget, mainly aimed at spurring domestic economic activity, which has been badly hit by the pandemic.