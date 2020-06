New office buildings under construction are pictured in Kuala Lumpur, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Malaysia June 3, 2020. REUTERS/ Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health authorities on Thursday reported 277 new coronavirus cases after infections were detected in an immigration detention centre.

The rise in new cases pushed Malaysia’s cumulative total past the 8,000 mark to 8,247.

The health ministry reported no new deaths, keeping total fatalities at 115.