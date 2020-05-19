Malaysia reports 37 new coronavirus cases with one new death
FILE PHOTO: A security guard checks a customer’s temperature at a mall entrance as Malaysia reopens a majority of businesses, after a movement control order was imposed to fight the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 37 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 6,978 cases.
The health ministry also reported one new death, bringing total fatalities to 114.
