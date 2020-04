People wait in line to be tested for coronavirus at a makeshift centre, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health officials reported 54 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the lowest daily increase since the government imposed curbs on movement and business on March 18, taking the cumulative total to 5,305.

The health ministry also reported 2 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 88.