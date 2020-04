FILE PHOTO: Nurses wearing protective suits work inside the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ward at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health authorities reported 57 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 6,002 cases.

The health ministry also reported two new deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 102.