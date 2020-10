FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares a coronavirus swab test outside a clinic in Kajang, Malaysia October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s health ministry reported 649 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 30,090 infections.

The Southeast Asian country recorded no new deaths, with the total number of fatalities remaining at 246.