FILE PHOTO: People line up to pay at a supermarket after Malaysian government announced that it will impose some restrictions on movement in Kuala Lumpur and in the neighbouring state of Selangor on October 14, due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Subang Jaya, Malaysia October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health authorities reported 660 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as the capital imposed tighter restrictions on movement for two weeks.

The new infections, more than half in Sabah, a state under lockdown, raised Malaysia’s cumulative tally to 17,540 cases. There were four new deaths reported, taking total fatalities to 167.