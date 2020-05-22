Malaysia reports 78 new coronavirus cases with 1 new death
1 Min Read
FILE PHOTO: Muslims wearing protective face masks and following social distancing measures pray inside the National mosque as Malaysia eases a ban on mass prayers in mosques, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health authorities on Friday reported 78 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 7,137 cases.
The health ministry also reported one new death, bringing the total fatalities up to 115.
Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Toby Chopra