Malaysia reports 93 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
FILE PHOTO: Police officers wearing protective suits gather outside an apartment under enhanced lockdown to pick up illegal immigrants, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health authorities reported 93 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the cumulative total to 7,970.
The health ministry reported no new deaths, leaving the toll at 115.
