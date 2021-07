FILE PHOTO: Foreign workers wait to receive a dose of Biokangtai's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a vaccination program at a factory, in Pulau Indah, Malaysia July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 11,079 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the most number of cases recorded in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The previous daily record was 9,353 cases on July 10th.