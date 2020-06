FILE PHOTO: Health workers get a swab from a woman in a makeshift centre tent set up in the Kuala Lumpur Hospital parking lot, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health authorities on Monday reported 7 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily increase since movement and business curbs were imposed 3 months ago.

The new cases raised the cumulative total to 8,329 cases. The health ministry also reported no new deaths, keeping total fatalities at 117.