Malaysia unveils extra $8 billion economic stimulus package

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s prime minister unveiled an additional economic stimulus package worth 35 billion ringgit ($8.22 billion) on Friday in a bid to revitalise industries badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address that 10 billion ringgit would be direct fiscal injection from the government. The measure comes on top of incentives worth 260 billion ringgit announced earlier.
($1 = 4.2570 ringgit)
Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; editing by John Stonestreet