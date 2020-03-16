Health News
March 16, 2020 / 2:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia restricts travel, shuts schools and businesses to combat coronavirus

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask walks past empty shelves at a supermarket, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia said it would restrict travel, ban public gatherings and order schools, universities and most shops to shut from Wednesday in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said there would be a ban on Malaysians traveling overseas and on visitors entering the country under a restricted movement order imposed from March 18 to March 31.

Only shops selling essentials, including food stores and pharmacists, would be allowed to stay open, he said in a televised address.

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below