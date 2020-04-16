Malaysia to delay start of B20 biodiesel mandate due to virus curbs

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Commodities Ministry has asked companies to delay the nationwide implementation of the B20 biodiesel mandate as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, according to an official letter reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

The mandate for biofuel with 20% palm oil component will be delayed for regions that have yet to implement it, U.R. Unnithan, president of the Malaysian Biodiesel Association told Reuters.

“This might be reviewed after the movement control order is lifted,” he said.