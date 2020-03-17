Malaysia to ban people from crossing Singapore border for two weeks - website

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia will bar people from crossing its border with Singapore as part of travel curbs that take effect from Wednesday until March 31 to rein in the spread of a coronavirus, a news website said on Tuesday.

“Not allowed from tomorrow until March 31,” the website, Malaysiakini, quoted the southeast Asian nation’s director-general of immigration, Khairul Dzaimee Daud, as saying.

Malaysia is a key source of staples for Singapore, which imports more than 90% of its food supplies. Tens of thousands of Malaysians commute daily to the wealthy city-state to work in businesses from restaurants to semiconductor manufacturing.