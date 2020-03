Police officers stand guard at an entrance of a market, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia will launch a stimulus package worth 250 billion ringgit ($58.28 billion) to counter the impact of a coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday.

About 128 billion ringgit will be spent on public welfare measures, with 100 billion used to support businesses, Muhyiddin added.