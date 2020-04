FILE PHOTO: A health worker performs testing at a drive-thru coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing center at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 109 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, raising its cumulative total to 4,228 cases as Southeast Asia’s third-largest economy grapples with the highest number of infections in the region.

The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 67.