FILE PHOTO: Customers wearing protective masks shop for office furniture at IKEA, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian health officials reported 19 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the cumulative total to 8,322.

The health ministry also reported no new deaths, with total fatalities remaining at 117.